LIVE: Collierville parents protest masks in schools

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents in Collierville are protesting the recent decision to require masks in school starting school off with a bang as students undergo their first day of the new school year.

This comes after the Shelby County Health Department updated Directive 24 requiring students to wear masks while indoors.

A group of parents with posters are standing outside the district administration building asking to speak to the superintendent about the latest mandate.

We spoke with a spokesperson for Collierville Schools who says the district will require masks but the directive will not be enforced.

The district says students who do not comply will have their names turned over to the health department.

