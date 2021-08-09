Collierville parents protest outside school headquarters on masking policy

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-anticipated first day of school for many school districts in Shelby County had finally arrived on Monday, but for one community school district the day started with opposition.

A group of a few dozen parents and grandparents gathered outside Collierville Schools headquarters to protest the district’s masking policy for students.

“The General Assembly in Nashville should be meeting now!” Parents in Collierville protest masking of students outside @cville_schools HQ. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/9alKWUnsEn — Parker King (@King_Reports) August 9, 2021

“I believe that a mask mandate is unfair to little children who are psychologically affected by having to cover their face,” said Dana Cockrell, whose grandkids are in Collierville Schools.

An official with the school district told Action News 5 off-camera that the district would not be enforcing the recent mask mandate issued by the Shelby County Health Department, that instead, they would only recommend masking.

“It doesn’t give a choice to parents, whether or not they can mask their children,” said Rhiannon Joyner, a mother with kids in Collierville Schools who attended the protest. “I’m not against masks. I just don’t think I should be forced to mask my child while they sit in a desk all day.”

Later on Monday, Collierville Superintendent Dr. Gary Lily and Assistant Superintendent Jeff Jones participated in a video conference with leaders of the Shelby County Health Department.

During the conference, it was made clear that the district is obligated to enforce universal indoor masking for all students, employees, and visitors in compliance with Health Order No. 24.

Monday just before noon, the Shelby County Health Department amended its current health directive, requiring masks in all indoor school settings from daycare to k-12, as well as listing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and exemptions on masking.

Collierville Schools tells us if a student wishes not to mask, they will simply be sent home.

“There’s not studies that say paper or cloth masks help,” Cockrell said. “If they want to give everybody N-95s and spend a week training the children how to keep them on, how to wash their hands in the bathroom, and not touch their mask, that’s fine, but it seems to me like it’s all window dressing.”

Cockrell said his grandkids have exemptions from masking, whereas Joyner told us her kids were sent to school without masks as part of the masking protest.

The Shelby County Health Department says they remain ready to assist schools in doing whatever is necessary to make schools safe for children, especially those who cannot get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.