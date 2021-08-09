Annual Memphis neighborhood block party gives free school supplies to kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is the first day of school for Shelby County Schools (SCS), a much anticipated one at that.

Tens-of-thousands of students will be re-entering the classroom in-person after months of adapting to learn virtually during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of COVID-19 concerns, one neighborhood of kids will at least have the supplies they need going into the classroom.

The Walker Homes neighborhood in Memphis hosted its 11th annual back to school block party, giving free school supplies to the kids. More from parents and organizers on this particular first day of school tonight at 10 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/B5RAf4m24g — Parker King (@King_Reports) August 8, 2021

Going on eleven years, the Walker Homes neighborhood in Memphis has held a back to school block party, giving kids in the area essential school supplies for free.

“We try to give backpacks, pencils, papers, school supplies, glue sticks, just the basics to be able to say ‘I can go to school on my first day,’” said Keith Austin, one of the co-founders of Walker Homes Cares Block Party.

Dozens came out to the corner of Ford and Gilleas, where along with free school supplies were bounce houses, free food, even a mechanical bull for the kids who came to the block party.

Austin said the event had its humble beginnings, but now he and organizers give free school supplies to over 100 neighborhood kids, supplies he and his friend Mac Daro rarely had when they were in school.

“We wanted to help the parents out,” Daro, another co-founder of the block party, said. “You know what I’m saying? Motivate the kids, that’s why we do it the day before they go back to school every year, to motivate them, you know, energize, get them ready for the day.”

“We almost didn’t do it this year, but we were getting so many calls from parents, so many calls from parents, ‘are you doing it this year?’ So we knew that we had to do it again,” Austin said.

Daro and Austin pay for the event and supplies out of their own pockets, as well as with private donations, and it doesn’t go without thanks from families.

“You’ve got a lot of families less fortunate than others, said Tricie Cullens, who has several grandchildren in SCS. “It’s very, very important. Like, if they don’t have pencils or paper, what’s the use?”

“You see it in the children and the parents’ faces,” Daro said. “We can take some slack off of (parents) and they don’t have to worry about these types of things.”

For Cullens, she’s excited to see her grandchildren re-enter SCS for in-person instruction.

“I do feel comfortable with them going back,” she said. “You know, I think they’re taking the necessary precautions for all the to be back in school.”

Austin, however, has his reservations for his two kids.

“I am scared as a parent, but we’re going to see how it works,” Austin said. “We’re going to trust the system, we’re going to trust how everything is supposed to go.”

Shelby County Schools has been prepping for the first day of school, and from what we can tell there’s a healthy level of excitement among teachers and administrators.

For now, it’s a wait and see situation for the first day of school, back in-person, in Shelby County.

