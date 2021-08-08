Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Kroger Fuel Center security guard shoots, kills man

Gregory Livingston Mugshot
Gregory Livingston Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police responded to a shooting at a Kroger Fuel Center Saturday evening.

According to the affidavit, Alvin Motley and security guard Gregory Livingston were involved in an argument over the volume of music coming from Motley’s car.

Motley’s girlfriend reportedly had Motley get back in the car to leave, but Motley got out and approached Livingston again saying “Let’s talk like men.” Motley’s girlfriend says the next thing she heard was a gunshot.

The affidavit says that a Kroger surveillance camera shows Motley was holding a beer can and a lit cigarette as he approached Livingston, who drew a gun and shot Motley in the chest. Motley did not survive his injuries.

Livingston is being charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger gas center shooting
Man shot, killed on Poplar Avenue
Shelby County leaders consider reinstating mask mandate.
Shelby County Commission to consider mask mandate resolution Monday
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis issues COVID-19 health guidance for schools
Arlington school pushes back start date due to COVID-19
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7:30 AM CT Sunday, August 8, 2021
A Tropical Depression (or two) could form this week, according the NHC

Latest News

Collierville parents protest school mask mandate
Collierville parents protest masks in schools
Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 9
COVID-19 cases top 6,000 in Shelby County, 546 new cases reported
A Heroes sign outside Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula.
Miss. hospital on COVID cases: ‘Our situation is indescribable’
I-40 bridge traffic
I-40 bridge briefly closed for emergency call