Arlington school pushes back start date due to COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Arlington Community Schools (ACS) has pushed back their start date for Donelson Elementary by one week.

ACS says this delay has been caused by confirmation of more staff testing positive for COVID-19.

ACS says this is not how they hoped to bring in the school year, but they must take this step to protect both the faculty and the students.

Donelson Elementary will now start back on August 16. This will not affect any other ACS school.

