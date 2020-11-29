NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after the start of a new school year, several Northeast Arkansas school districts have begun reporting positive COVID-19 cases among their students and faculty.

As of Thursday, Aug. 19, the following districts are reporting at least 5 active confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, or have otherwise communicated COVID cases on their campuses. These numbers do not include quarantine numbers unless otherwise noted:

Baxter County

Mountain Home School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 23 active cases, 12 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 29 cumulative student cases.

Cleburne County

Heber Springs School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 7 active cases.

Craighead County

Brookland School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 12 active cases.

Jonesboro School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 28 active cases.

Nettleton School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 21 active cases.

Valley View School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 8 active cases.

Westside School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases.

Crittenden County

Marion School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 63 active cases, 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 92 cumulative student cases.

West Memphis School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 20 active cases.

Cross County

Cross County School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases, 0 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 6 cumulative student cases.

Wynne School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 13 active cases.

Greene County

Greene County Tech School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 21 active cases, 8 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 19 cumulative student cases.

Marmaduke School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 11 active cases.

Paragould School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 19 active cases.

Independence County

Batesville School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 12 active cases.

Lyon College: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 11 active cases.

Jackson County

Jackson County School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases, 0 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 5 cumulative student cases.

Lawrence County

Hoxie School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 7 active cases, 0 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 7 cumulative student cases.

Lawrence County School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 6 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 10 cumulative student cases.

Mississippi County

Gosnell School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 7 active cases.

Poinsett County

Harrisburg School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 15 active cases, 6 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 9 cumulative student cases.

Marked Tree School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 6 active cases.

Trumann School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 7 active cases.

Randolph County

Pocahontas School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 12 active cases.

Sharp County

Cave City School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases.

Highland School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 15 active cases.

White County

Harding Academy: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 8 active cases, 0 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 6 cumulative student cases.

Pangburn School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases.

Riverview School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases.

Rose Bud School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 7 active cases, 0 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 8 cumulative student cases.

Searcy School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 37 active cases, 10 cumulative faculty/staff cases, and 62 cumulative student cases.

Woodruff County

McCrory School District: As of Aug 19, ADH reports 5 active cases.

Region 8 News will endeavor to update this list as data and information become available.

To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Department of Health provides a report each Monday and Thursday on educational institutions in the state with five or more cases reported.

The ADH report not only includes public and private school districts but also colleges and universities around the state.

