Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taniel Cole, who allegedly opened fire Wednesday morning at a Shreveport hospital then carjacked a woman nearby a short time later, is in custody.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department along with Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested the 40-year-old following a crash on Interstate 20/59, just east of Exit 157 about 9 miles from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

Taniel Cole is in custody! More details will be released at a later time. — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

Authorities are now searching statewide for Taniel Cole, accused of shooting someone at a Shreveport hospital.

According to Shreveport police, a thorough search of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center is complete.

Crews with ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police and several sheriff’s departments assisted in the search of the hospital. A large presence is still on scene.

Shreveport police are searching for 41-year-old Taniel Cole. Officers do not know if he is in the hospital at this time. (KSLA)

KSLA surveillance video captured who police believe is Cole carjacking a woman who was arriving for work at Buckner Square between 5:40 and 5:45 a.m. Buckner Square is located behind the station.

According to detectives, Cole allegedly forced her into the vehicle and they drove eastbound on I-20 toward Monroe.

The suspect exited the vehicle and left.

At that point, the woman was able to call 911. “She is OK, not hurt. The person hurt at the hospital was in no way connected to the suspect, “innocent bystander.”

Cole is 5′4″ and is of a slender build. His last known address is in Farmerville. He was described as wearing blue jeans, a muscle type shirt and a jacket. Police say he is wanted in connection to an attempted-second degree murder.

“As of right now, I can tell you that he is not in this building,” said Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite. “We have had multiple search teams this building. Basement to roof including hall spaces and attics. That’s what took so long to do. This man is not in this building.”

Sgt. Willhite said that it is possible that Cole is still in the area. Efforts are being made to search the area south and east of the hospital.

“We can’t confirm that he’s left this area,” she said. “We can just confirm that he has left this building.”

She also said that he has connections to south Louisiana.

Below is a statement from the hospital:

“Today was difficult for the staff, patients and visitors at Ochsner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center as we responded to a shooting this morning. We immediately followed our emergency and safety protocols, which included locking down the facility. One person was injured with a non-life-threatening condition. We received confirmation from the Shreveport Police Department that the perpetrator is no longer on our campus and out of the area. There is currently no danger to the staff and the hospital is resuming normal operations.

The safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors are our first priority. We take security very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus, employees, patients and visitors safe. We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation. We are providing dedicated crisis intervention, pastoral care and licensed social workers to support our staff at this time.

We are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation.”

Officers received the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital. That’s the former Christus Schumpert campus.

SPD provides an update on the St. Mary Medical Center shooting. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Sgt. Angie Willhite, Cole shot one man in the leg. That person has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine if Cole knew the victim.

Police are searched for the gunman throughout the hospital campus. Hostage negotiators were dispatched to the scene. Deputies and crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene. Authorities treated the incident as an active shooter incident.

“The suspect made threats to kill any law enforcement officer or any others who tried to stop him today,” Sgt. Willhite said. “Our SWAT team, hostage negotiator team is in there actively searching every nook and cranny of St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Multiple SPD officers are armed with long rifles, as the search for 41YO Taniel Cole continues. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/kxc3Oh2iHi — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) August 12, 2020

However, Sgt. Willhite said that he may have left the facility on foot or by vehicle. Police are working to find him.

Residents in the Highland area are asked to stay inside their homes. If Cole is spotted, they are asked to contact police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

SPD delivers update on search for hospital shooting suspect: Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Sgt. Willhite added that any women in labor or going into labor will need to go to Oshner LSU Health Shreveport Medical Center. St. Mary Medical Center is not seeing anyone at this time.

We are on scene at St Mary's Place looking for a subject that shot a man earlier this morning. Please be on the lookout for Taniel Cole. pic.twitter.com/pOlqz0E61R — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) August 12, 2020

Loyola College Prep, a school that is a block over from the hospital has canceled classes for the day, according to their Facebook page. St. John Berchmans Catholic School has closed as well.

School is canceled today, August 12, due to unforeseen circumstances. Please monitor your parent and student emails for updates regarding Back to School Night. Posted by Loyola College Prep on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Mayor Adrian Perkins, Chief Ben Raymond address media following hospital shooting. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

