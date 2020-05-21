Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the ADH website, there were:

428 new cases

514,967 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

4,479 active cases (-17)

18 new deaths

8,452 total deaths

308 currently hospitalized (-23)

79 on ventilators (-9)

501,894 recoveries

11,995 vaccination doses administered

287,973 partially immunized (+59)

1,405,036 fully immunized (+2,352)

5,299,050 people total have been tested

4,760,285 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases:

Benton: 50 Pulaski: 31 Sebastian: 28

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Baxter 5,907 91 5,633 181 Clay 2,714 9 2,632 72 Cleburne 3,784 72 3,616 92 Craighead 21,620 162 21,212 245 Crittenden 8,821 54 8,591 173 Cross 2,996 35 2,896 65 Greene 10,101 76 9,901 123 Independence 6,415 93 6,163 159 Jackson 4,341 82 4,213 45 Lawrence 3,318 55 3,205 58 Mississippi 8,356 64 8,151 140 Poinsett 4,948 55 4,793 100 Randolph 3,361 34 3,267 60 St. Francis 4,837 32 4,738 67 Sharp 2,939 84 2,785 68 Stone 1,751 38 1,669 44 White 13,355 161 12,989 200 Woodruff 1,106 15 1,067 24

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

