Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 428 new cases
  • 514,967 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 4,479 active cases (-17)
  • 18 new deaths
  • 8,452 total deaths
  • 308 currently hospitalized (-23)
  • 79 on ventilators (-9)
  • 501,894 recoveries
  • 11,995 vaccination doses administered
  • 287,973 partially immunized (+59)
  • 1,405,036 fully immunized (+2,352)
  • 5,299,050 people total have been tested
  • 4,760,285 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases:

  1. Benton: 50
  2. Pulaski: 31
  3. Sebastian: 28

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

CountyTotalActiveRecoveredDeaths
Baxter5,907915,633181
Clay2,71492,63272
Cleburne3,784723,61692
Craighead21,62016221,212245
Crittenden8,821548,591173
Cross2,996352,89665
Greene10,101769,901123
Independence6,415936,163159
Jackson4,341824,21345
Lawrence3,318553,20558
Mississippi8,356648,151140
Poinsett4,948554,793100
Randolph3,361343,26760
St. Francis4,837324,73867
Sharp2,939842,78568
Stone1,751381,66944
White13,35516112,989200
Woodruff1,106151,06724

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

ADH COVID-19 Dashboard

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
David Hale mugshot
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases
Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck

Latest News

10-year-old Elizabeth Cook lines up to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Children ages 5-11 line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department
Mid-South lawmakers react to OSHA vaccine mandate
LIVE: Arkansas governor discusses release of vaccine requirement rules
Mid-South lawmakers react to OSHA vaccine mandate
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on vaccination efforts
Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force gives update on vaccination efforts