Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 428 new cases
- 514,967 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 4,479 active cases (-17)
- 18 new deaths
- 8,452 total deaths
- 308 currently hospitalized (-23)
- 79 on ventilators (-9)
- 501,894 recoveries
- 11,995 vaccination doses administered
- 287,973 partially immunized (+59)
- 1,405,036 fully immunized (+2,352)
- 5,299,050 people total have been tested
- 4,760,285 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases:
- Benton: 50
- Pulaski: 31
- Sebastian: 28
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
|County
|Total
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Baxter
|5,907
|91
|5,633
|181
|Clay
|2,714
|9
|2,632
|72
|Cleburne
|3,784
|72
|3,616
|92
|Craighead
|21,620
|162
|21,212
|245
|Crittenden
|8,821
|54
|8,591
|173
|Cross
|2,996
|35
|2,896
|65
|Greene
|10,101
|76
|9,901
|123
|Independence
|6,415
|93
|6,163
|159
|Jackson
|4,341
|82
|4,213
|45
|Lawrence
|3,318
|55
|3,205
|58
|Mississippi
|8,356
|64
|8,151
|140
|Poinsett
|4,948
|55
|4,793
|100
|Randolph
|3,361
|34
|3,267
|60
|St. Francis
|4,837
|32
|4,738
|67
|Sharp
|2,939
|84
|2,785
|68
|Stone
|1,751
|38
|1,669
|44
|White
|13,355
|161
|12,989
|200
|Woodruff
|1,106
|15
|1,067
|24
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.
- March 11, 2020: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19, 2020: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24, 2020: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9, 2020: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15, 2020: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.