NOH8 Campaign hosts open photo shoot in Memphis

By Walter Murphy
Updated: Jan. 19, 2019 at 10:05 PM CST
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Playhouse Theatre Saturday afternoon to show their support for love and acceptance.

The NOH8 Campaign started in 2008, with the sole purpose to bring marriage equality to all US citizens.

Now, over 10 years later, it has evolved into a movement aimed to end hate in every corner of society.

Memphian Brent Davis came out for the cause.

"Even though marriage equality has passed, there is still an environment that we want to make sure doesn't perpetuate so that we are increasing the positive environment for all of our people," said Davis.

Brent said for him and his husband, the NOH8 Campaign is what American it goes deeper than LGBTQ+ community and what side of the political aisle you agree with.

"We have to remember back to the foundations of our country. There were a bunch of differing opinions. Whether you're left leaning or right leaning, it's more about how you're participating in your own community. It's coming together regardless of your leanings," said Davis.

Memphis resident Natalie Jones said that is exactly why she brought her daughter out.

"I think it's important to understand history so it doesn't repeat itself. So, I do want to make her aware that there are prejudices in the world so she can create a better dialogue with the people who might hold those kind of beliefs," said Jones.

Jeff Parshley, co-founder of NOH8 campaign, said that as long as they are able to keep the conversations going, they will.

“Hate is a universal issue that everybody can relate to so we’ve been going to small towns and big towns around the country trying to unite the community and as long as we can provide that dialogue and a tool for that dialogue we’ll continue to do that,” said Parshley.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.

