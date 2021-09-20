Skip to content
SATURDAY: Action News 5 Blood Drive in support of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month
5 Star Stories: Museum and interpretive center in Henning, Tenn. honors famous author Alex Haley
The small town of Henning, Tennessee in Lauderdale County is home to a museum that honors one of the 20th century’s most famous authors.
Crime
Fire at Memphis apartment complex determined to be arson
National
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Mental Health Needs Are Growing. The Good News: Local Help Is Available
Sponsored
Vaccine
Only half of Memphis city employees are vaccinated against COVID-19
Vaccine
Only half of Memphis city employees are vaccinated against COVID-19
Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
The solid waste division has the lowest vaccination rate among city employees with just 37 percent. The police and fire departments are both less than 50 percent vaccinated.
Crime
17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Jacob Gallant
Law enforcement agencies made 17 arrests across several Mississippi counties in a long-term drug trafficking sting.
Vaccine
Arkansas cases and deaths lower than projections
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Region 8 Newsdesk
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public on the State of Arkansas's response to COVID-19, including the latest cases and deaths.
Crime
Man dies in Memphis shooting
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Olivia Gunn
A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
National
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By
Ken Daley
An intense fire billowed from the Superdome roof Tuesday (Sept. 21).
Coronavirus
Daily cases continue to drop, COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Shelby County
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 138,797 total cases with a death toll of 1,988.
Vaccine
FULL BRIEFING 9/21/21: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson leads a weekly COVID update
National
Fire breaks out on roof of Superdome
Livestream
Tennesseans can vote on new state license plate
Livestream
Newly renovated Renasant Convention Center in Memphis experiencing electrical issues
Community
Mid-South Fair is back with COVID safety measures in place
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Amanda Hanson
Gates open Thursday September 23, but if you plan to come out COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
Crime
Law enforcement investigating another social media threat at Fayette County high school
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Shyra Sherfield
A social media threat made against Fayette-Ware High School is currently under investigation.
Community
Memphis City Council delays vote to make Juneteenth paid holiday for city employees
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
The City Council first proposed this resolution in April but tabled it so they could poll city workers.
National
FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Sky-high inflation is raising prices on everything we buy and that includes shipping through FedEx.
Community
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Joy Redmond
Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ultimate couple’s night.
News
Woman jumps from burning apartment building; several families displaced
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Memphis Fire Department fought off the flames while families with children stood outside.
Vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy still an issue in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decrease
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Kelli Cook
COVID-19 hospitalizations are going down, but vaccine hesitancy is still a major issue in the Mid-South and across the U.S.
Music
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Olivia Gunn
and
Shyra Sherfield
Two singers are making Memphis proud on the premiere of the 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Crime
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Olivia Gunn
Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.
Coronavirus
DeSoto County Schools reports 189 students with COVID-19, 375 students quarantined
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
DeSoto County Schools released COVID-19 data Monday for the week of September 13 through September 17.
State
Newly renovated Renasant Convention Center in Memphis experiencing electrical issues
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
Joyce Peterson
Just seven months after the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center reopened, the signage atop the gleaming structure has major electrical problems.
Crime
Key witness takes stand in Tennessee state senator’s embezzlement trial
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Parker King
Week two of the trial against Katrina Robinson began with a large submission of evidence from the prosecution, 22 binders in total.
State
Inspiration4 mission raises $210 million for St. Jude
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Briseida Holguin
The historic all civilian space crew that spent three days in orbit is back.
Coronavirus
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By
Olivia Gunn
A Memphis charter school student died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Vaccine
Mid-South sees high COVID-19 cases in children as many wait for vaccine
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By
Kelly Roberts
New data show more than 25,000 children in Tennessee have contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
State
Tennesseans vote for new state license plate
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite tri-star license plate through September 27.
Crime
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT
|
By
Brandon Richard
According to a police affidavit, the victims' son saw a man he recognized standing over his mother and pointing a gun at her head.
National
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.
National
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe
Coronavirus
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By
Amanda Hanson
This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
Community
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
The Memphis Police Association shared a Facebook post, Monday announcing the death of Memphis Police Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler.
Crime
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run
Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By
Action News 5 Staff
Memphis police say a man was sitting in his wheelchair in the bike lane on Pendleton Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, killing him.