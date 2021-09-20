Advertise with Us
5 Star Stories: Museum and interpretive center in Henning, Tenn. honors famous author Alex Haley

The small town of Henning, Tennessee in Lauderdale County is home to a museum that honors one of the 20th century’s most famous authors.
Crime

Fire at Memphis apartment complex determined to be arson
National

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Mental Health Needs Are Growing. The Good News: Local Help Is Available
Sponsored

Vaccine

Only half of Memphis city employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

TOP HEADLINES

Vaccine

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The solid waste division has the lowest vaccination rate among city employees with just 37 percent. The police and fire departments are both less than 50 percent vaccinated.

Crime

17 arrested in drug trafficking sting across Mississippi

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Law enforcement agencies made 17 arrests across several Mississippi counties in a long-term drug trafficking sting.

Vaccine

Arkansas cases and deaths lower than projections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will update the public on the State of Arkansas's response to COVID-19, including the latest cases and deaths.

Crime

Man dies in Memphis shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

National

WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Ken Daley
An intense fire billowed from the Superdome roof Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Coronavirus

Daily cases continue to drop, COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Shelby County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 138,797 total cases with a death toll of 1,988.
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

Vaccine

7-day rolling average of presumed positive COVID cases in Arkansas - 9/21/21
FULL BRIEFING 9/21/21: Ark. Gov. Hutchinson leads a weekly COVID update

National

Fire breaks out on roof of Superdome
Livestream

Tennesseans can vote on new state license plate
Livestream

Newly renovated Renasant Convention Center in Memphis experiencing electrical issues
MORE NEWS

Community

Mid-South Fair is back with COVID safety measures in place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hanson
Gates open Thursday September 23, but if you plan to come out COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Crime

Law enforcement investigating another social media threat at Fayette County high school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shyra Sherfield
A social media threat made against Fayette-Ware High School is currently under investigation.

Community

Memphis City Council delays vote to make Juneteenth paid holiday for city employees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The City Council first proposed this resolution in April but tabled it so they could poll city workers.

National

FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Sky-high inflation is raising prices on everything we buy and that includes shipping through FedEx.

Community

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joy Redmond
Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ultimate couple’s night.

News

Woman jumps from burning apartment building; several families displaced

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Memphis Fire Department fought off the flames while families with children stood outside.

Vaccine

Vaccine hesitancy still an issue in the Mid-South as hospitalizations decrease

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kelli Cook
COVID-19 hospitalizations are going down, but vaccine hesitancy is still a major issue in the Mid-South and across the U.S.

Music

Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn and Shyra Sherfield
Two singers are making Memphis proud on the premiere of the 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Crime

Memphis police investigating deadly shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia Gunn
Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

Coronavirus

DeSoto County Schools reports 189 students with COVID-19, 375 students quarantined

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
DeSoto County Schools released COVID-19 data Monday for the week of September 13 through September 17.

State

Newly renovated Renasant Convention Center in Memphis experiencing electrical issues

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joyce Peterson
Just seven months after the newly remodeled Renasant Convention Center reopened, the signage atop the gleaming structure has major electrical problems.

Crime

Key witness takes stand in Tennessee state senator’s embezzlement trial

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Parker King
Week two of the trial against Katrina Robinson began with a large submission of evidence from the prosecution, 22 binders in total.

MORE NEWS

State

Inspiration4 mission raises $210 million for St. Jude

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Briseida Holguin
The historic all civilian space crew that spent three days in orbit is back.

Coronavirus

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Olivia Gunn
A Memphis charter school student died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Vaccine

Mid-South sees high COVID-19 cases in children as many wait for vaccine

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Roberts
New data show more than 25,000 children in Tennessee have contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

State

Tennesseans vote for new state license plate

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite tri-star license plate through September 27.

Crime

Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT
|
By Brandon Richard
According to a police affidavit, the victims' son saw a man he recognized standing over his mother and pointing a gun at her head.

National

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

National

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT
|
By By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe

Coronavirus

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Amanda Hanson
This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Community

Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The Memphis Police Association shared a Facebook post, Monday announcing the death of Memphis Police Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler.

Crime

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Memphis police say a man was sitting in his wheelchair in the bike lane on Pendleton Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, killing him.